Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Process begun to declare Shehbaz Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat proclaimed offender

She is being investigated in the money laundering case

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Process begun to declare Shehbaz Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat proclaimed offender

Photo: AFP

The process has begun to declare Nusrat Shahbaz, the wife of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, a proclaimed offender in the money laundering case.

The NAB investigation officer posted notices outside the accountability court, her place of residence and public places on Thursday.

Accountability court judge Jawwadul Hassan had ordered action against her.

Non bailable warrants were issued for her arrest but she was not taken into custody, the court was told.

The next hearing of the money laundering case is on November 11.

Her sons Hamza and Salman and husband Shehbaz are already being investigated in the case.

On November 3, the accountability court dismissed her plea for exemption from appearance in the case. She did not appear in court despite the warrants against her.

“Nusrat Shahbaz is directed to provide the details of moveable and immoveable properties owned, possessed, or ostensibly held by her on or before the next date,” the verdict read.

On Monday, the court had ruled that Shehbaz will be indicted in the case on November 11.

Money laundering case

NAB has accused him of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income

The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman and wife Nusrat had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau.

Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”.

On October 22, the court said that Shehbaz has yet to provide the source of his funds for the acquisition of foreign assets, payment of monthly installments, business documents, and the names of employees who have been managing his business in the money laundering case against him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
nusrat shahbaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
Dollar falls below Rs160 after 25 weeks
Dollar falls below Rs160 after 25 weeks
Video: Zartaj Gul shuts down reporter's unprofessional question with elegance
Video: Zartaj Gul shuts down reporter’s unprofessional question with elegance
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.