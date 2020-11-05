Process begun to declare Shehbaz Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat proclaimed offender

The process has begun to declare Nusrat Shahbaz, the wife of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, a proclaimed offender in the money laundering case.

The NAB investigation officer posted notices outside the accountability court, her place of residence and public places on Thursday.

Accountability court judge Jawwadul Hassan had ordered action against her.

Non bailable warrants were issued for her arrest but she was not taken into custody, the court was told.

The next hearing of the money laundering case is on November 11.

Her sons Hamza and Salman and husband Shehbaz are already being investigated in the case.

On November 3, the accountability court dismissed her plea for exemption from appearance in the case. She did not appear in court despite the warrants against her.

“Nusrat Shahbaz is directed to provide the details of moveable and immoveable properties owned, possessed, or ostensibly held by her on or before the next date,” the verdict read.

On Monday, the court had ruled that Shehbaz will be indicted in the case on November 11.

Money laundering case

NAB has accused him of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income

The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman and wife Nusrat had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau.

Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”.

On October 22, the court said that Shehbaz has yet to provide the source of his funds for the acquisition of foreign assets, payment of monthly installments, business documents, and the names of employees who have been managing his business in the money laundering case against him.