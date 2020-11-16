Monday, November 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1442
Prime suspect arrested in Mufti Abdullah murder case: CTD

Police say attackers paid via hawala-hundi

Posted: Nov 16, 2020
Photo: File

The prime suspect in the murder case of Karachi cleric Mufti Abdullah was arrested by the police during a raid on Sunday.

The suspect has been identified as Haris alias Farhan. He has confessed to the crime, said CTD personnel during a press conference Sunday night.

Mufti Abdullah was attacked on November 1 shortly after leading prayers.

According to the police, they have found evidence that the attack was funded by the Indian intelligence agency RAW. “The attackers were paid via hawala-hundi,” a police officer said.

On November 11, another suspect, who was arrested from the crime scene, retracted his earlier statement. He initially said he shot the cleric for money.

In his new statement, he said that he did a recce of the cleric for five days before shooting him, adding that he was paid through a foreign account for the murder.

The Sindh IG had take notice of the killing and ordered an investigation.

