HOME > News

PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf tests positive for coronavirus

He has quarantined himself

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is self-isolating.

His son announced the diagnosis on Twitter. Ashraf cancelled all engagements and has quarantined himself.

Earlier this week, PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira announced that he had contracted the virus as well. He had recently returned from Gilgit-Baltistan where he had been campaigning for the November 15 elections alongside PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

As of Friday morning, Pakistan has reported 352,296 cases of coronavirus, out of which 321,563 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, over 2,304 new cases were reported and 37 people lost their lives to the virus.

Experts have warned that Pakistan is currently experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus as cases are rising steadily.

