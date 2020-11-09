PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is currently isolating himself.

He recently visited Gilgit-Baltistan to campaign for the upcoming elections in the region. He was campaigning alongside PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Kaira returned to Islamabad and took the coronavirus test. He reportedly has mild symptoms such as fever and sore throat.

PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain and his wife Syeda Tuba Aamir have also tested positive along with Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi.

As of Monday morning, Pakistan has reported 344,839 cases of coronavirus, out of which 318,881 people have recovered. Experts warn that Pakistan is currently experiencing a second wave of the virus as cases are rising steadily.