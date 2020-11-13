PPP MPA Jam Madad Ali dies of coronavirus

PPP MPA Jam Madad Ali passed away Friday in Karachi after contracting COVID-19.

He was being treated since a month, and was on ventilator for two weeks. His body is being taken to Sanghar.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has expressed his condolences.

Several politicians have contracted coronavirus recently. PML-N leader Capt (R) Safdar, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira have tested positive for the virus.

As of Friday morning, Pakistan has reported 352,296 cases of coronavirus, out of which 321,563 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, over 2,304 new cases were reported and 37 people died due to the virus.

Experts have warned that Pakistan is experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus.