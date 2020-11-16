Police injured in TLP rally Islamabad clashes, roads blocked

Nine people, including four policemen, were injured in clashes between law enforcement and members of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on Sunday night.

No critical injury has been reported. The protestors vandalized the metrobus near Rawalpindi. The DC for Islamabad said that the Islamabad Expressway from Zero Point till Khanna Bridge will stay sealed. “Everyone is requested to please use alternate routes,” he tweeted. “Apologies for inconvenience. We are trying our best to clear the route.”

TLP head Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi had said that they will hold the rally to protest the publication of blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine, and against the country’s president Emmanuel Macron for his anti-Islam remarks. Rizvi has not, however, joined the rally or dharna.

The party demands that Pakistan sever diplomatic ties with France.

The rally started from Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi in the evening and faced heavy tear gas shelling from police at Murree Road. The protestors managed to reach the Faizabad Interchange, where they faced more tear gas shelling throughout the night.

A contingent of 2,500 policemen and over 700 FC jawans has been deployed at different points of the city. Containers block all major routes towards Islamabad. However, there were reports that all roads were clear except for the expressway.

Mobile and internet networks were shut Sunday night. This has created a partial vacuum around the story. The pictures and videos of the clashes between the TLP and the Islamabad police are being circulated by the TLP’s supporters with grainy images and footage arriving on the internet hours later.



Traffic routes



SSP Traffic Islamabad tweeted that inter-provincial traffic has increased on the Expressway and Kashmir Highway because of the rally, which is why roads nearby have been closed.

He said that additional Islamabad traffic police have been deployed. People are requested to follow the traffic plan and avoid unnecessary travel.

Route plan:

Heavy traffic from Lahore to Rawalpindi should take T-Cross Rawat route

Heavy traffic coming from Peshawar towards Chungi No. 26 will be moved to the Motorway

Traffic from Kulsoom Plaza, Jinnah Avenue going towards Express Chowk will be closed from both sides. People can take Nazimud din and Margalla Road.

Traffic from Geo Chowk towards Poly Clinic, Fazal-ul-Haq Road is closed from both sides. People can take Luqman Hakeem Road.

Faizabad is closed from all four sides.

Traffic from Rawal Dam towards Faizabad is closed from both sides. Traffic from Rawal Dam to Park Road, Taramri, Lehtrar Road and Express Highway.

Traffic point from Zero Point towards Faizabad is closed from both sides. People can use Kashmir Highway, Ninth Avenue and IJP Road.

Traffic from Khanna Pul towards Faizabad Express Highway is closed from both sides. Those coming from Karal to Islamabad can go from Khanna Pul, Lehtrar Road, Taramri, Park Road and Rawal Dam Chowk.