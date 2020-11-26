PML-N’s Shehbaz, Hamza granted parole for five days

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz will be released on parole on November 27 for five days to attend the funeral of mother Shamim Akhtar.

The two will be released at 2pm on Thursday. The parole request has been approved by the Punjab Home Department.

The PML-N leaders had requested the government to release them on parole for two weeks to attend the funeral of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s mother. She passed away in London on November 22.

Her body will arrive in Pakistan in a day or two but Nawaz Sharif won’t be accompanying her. The time and place for her funeral prayers will be announced soon.

Shehbaz and Hamza are currently at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore in different NAB cases.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, is being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani, and assets beyond known means of income cases. He was arrested by NAB on June 11, 2019.

Shehbaz was, on the other hand, arrested by a NAB team from outside the Lahore High Court on September 28.

Money laundering case

On November 11, an accountability court in Lahore indicted Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza and daughter Javeria Ali among 10 others in the money laundering case.

NAB has filed a reference against Shehbaz and his family members on what it says is the “accumulation of disproportionate assets through money laundering and dishonest means to the tune of Rs7.3 billion” which is being referred to as the money laundering case.

Sixteen people have been named in the challan, of which seven are Shehbaz’s family members. Others indicted include Fazal Daad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Mussawar Anwar, Nisar Ahmed, Shoaib Qamar, and Qasim Qayyum.

Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz, their son Suleman Shahbaz, Rabia Imran, Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi, and Ali Ahmed couldn’t be indicted because of their continued absence from hearings.

The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz and wife Nusrat Shahbaz had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau.

Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”. The amount is “disproportionate to known sources of income and for which neither the accused nor his other family members/benamidars could reasonably account for.”

Shehbaz and his family members have denied the charges.