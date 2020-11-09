PML-N to raise Diamer Dam compensation issue in Parliament: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Monday that she has instructed party lawmakers to raise the issue of the Diamer-Basha dam compensation in Parliament.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said in July that the dam—to be built between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan—is ready for construction.

Addressing a rally in the Gupis valley in GB, Maryam accused the incumbent PTI government of depriving GB residents of their rights. She said that the jobs created by the dam were not being given to locals.

Locals have complained of being deprived of compensation as well.

Maryam also promised development if her party was voted into power, and said that only the PML-N can fulfill the promise of according GB the status of a province.