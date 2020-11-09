Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
PML-N to raise Diamer Dam compensation issue in Parliament: Maryam

Says locals must also be given jobs

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PML-N to raise Diamer Dam compensation issue in Parliament: Maryam

Photo: Samaa

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Monday that she has instructed party lawmakers to raise the issue of the Diamer-Basha dam compensation in Parliament.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said in July that the dam—to be built between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan—is ready for construction.

Addressing a rally in the Gupis valley in GB, Maryam accused the incumbent PTI government of depriving GB residents of their rights. She said that the jobs created by the dam were not being given to locals.

Locals have complained of being deprived of compensation as well.

Maryam also promised development if her party was voted into power, and said that only the PML-N can fulfill the promise of according GB the status of a province.

MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
