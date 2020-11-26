PML-N MPA Sumera Komal fired at on Lahore’s Waris Road

Went there to break up a fight

PML-N MPA Sumera Komal says she was directly fired at and her life threatened while she was trying to break up a fight on Lahore's Waris Road.

She and her husband arrived in the area to stop a fight between neighbourhood children. Someone opened fire during the ruckus and MPA Komal says they fired directly at her.

She called the police to the area and says she will now file a case. In a video made at the scene, she holds an empty bullet casing and says it was fired at her.

She said other people were hurt in the fight as well, without specifying the extent of their injuries.

The MPA said she will raise the issue in the assembly as well.