Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran stopped by the Lahore police

Nazir's car used in NAB office attack: police

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir was stopped by the Lahore police on Saturday afternoon.

The police said that the car Nazir was driving had been declared wanted by the police. "It was used in the attack on the NAB office in Lahore in August," a police officer said.

During the attack, 13 police officials were injured after which a case was registered against PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, party MPAs, MNAs and other workers.

The police then took the leader along with his car to the Faisal Town police station for interrogations.

Nazir has been arrested by the Lahore police. A case has been registered at the Chung police station.

