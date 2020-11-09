PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran remanded into police custody

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore remanded PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir into police custody for one day on Monday.

Last week, the Lahore police had arrested the politician after his car was found to be used in an attack on the city’s NAB office on August 11, when PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz appeared before the authority. Over 13 police officers were injured.

A case had been registered against Nazir at the Chung Police Station, Lahore.

On Monday, the court instructed that the politician’s photogrammetric test to be conducted and his mobile phones be confiscated.

He will be presented in court again on Tuesday.

Five other PML-N workers including Shaista Malik, Shehbaz Chaudhry and Pervaiz Malik have been granted interim bail until November 16.

During the hearing, a big group of PML-N workers and supporters gathered outside the court and chanted slogans against the government due to which the police had to close the main gate.

Talking to the media after the hearing, Nazir called the case a government tactic. “This is pure cruelty. What kind of a democracy is this?” he said.

On the other hand, another case has been registered at the Chung Police Station against over 40 PML-N members including PML-N lawyer Attaullah Tarar and PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari for blocking the road and hate speech against slogans.