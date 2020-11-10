Today’s outlook: PM to attend SCO summit, NAB summons Sanaullah

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Tuesday):

PM Imran Khan will participate in the 20th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization via video link.

NAB Lahore has summoned PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in an assets beyond income case. The bureau has asked him to bring documents related to the matter.

The Railways department has launched a passenger train from Quetta to Chaman. The train left the Quetta station at 8:30am. Its launch was delayed by nine months because of the coronavirus outbreak.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a corner meeting at 1pm in the Gulmit valley, Gilgit Baltistan.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is also set to address two gatherings in Gilgit Baltistan: first at 11am in Astore and second at 2pm at the Gorikot City Park.

The National High Performance Centre in Lahore will host the 60th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s board of governors at 10am.

PM Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Federal Cabinet. It will discuss a seven-point agenda.

An accountability court will take up the Ramzan Sugar Mills case against PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz. It is unclear if the politician will turn up for the hearing. He did not appear the last time.

A Lahore anti-terrorism court will hear the NAB office attack case.

PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir will appear for the hearing after a day’s physical remand. Captain (r) Safdar and several other PML-N workers are nominated in the case. On August 11, chaos erupted outside the NAB office when PML-N workers and the police clashed with each other after Maryam Nawaz had arrived at the bureau to be questioned in a land acquisition case.