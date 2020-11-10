Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM to attend SCO summit, NAB summons Sanaullah

Notes from the newsroom

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM to attend SCO summit, NAB summons Sanaullah

Photo: aa.com

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Tuesday):

  • PM Imran Khan will participate in the 20th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization via video link.
  • NAB Lahore has summoned PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in an assets beyond income case. The bureau has asked him to bring documents related to the matter.
  • The Railways department has launched a passenger train from Quetta to Chaman. The train left the Quetta station at 8:30am. Its launch was delayed by nine months because of the coronavirus outbreak.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a corner meeting at 1pm in the Gulmit valley, Gilgit Baltistan.
  • PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is also set to address two gatherings in Gilgit Baltistan: first at 11am in Astore and second at 2pm at the Gorikot City Park.
  • The National High Performance Centre in Lahore will host the 60th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s board of governors at 10am.
  • PM Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Federal Cabinet. It will discuss a seven-point agenda.
  • An accountability court will take up the Ramzan Sugar Mills case against PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz. It is unclear if the politician will turn up for the hearing. He did not appear the last time.
  • A Lahore anti-terrorism court will hear the NAB office attack case.
  • PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir will appear for the hearing after a day’s physical remand. Captain (r) Safdar and several other PML-N workers are nominated in the case. On August 11, chaos erupted outside the NAB office when PML-N workers and the police clashed with each other after Maryam Nawaz had arrived at the bureau to be questioned in a land acquisition case.

