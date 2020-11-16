PM: We will ban rallies, restrict gatherings to 300

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared his plans Monday to contain the second wave of the coronavirus, and said that rallies and gatherings with over 300 people will be banned.

He was addressing the press after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee.

The prime minister said that a four percent increase was seen in COVID-19 cases in the past 10 days.

He said that the PTI will not hold rallies, and the opposition will also be asked not to. The Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister has said that there was a significant rise in coronavirus cases after recent rallies by political parties, the prime minister said.

He asked people to take precautionary measures, wear masks, and practice social distancing, especially at big gatherings.

Indoor weddings will not be allowed. Restaurants, factories and mosques will not be closed. The prime minister said that mosques should practice SOPs, “the same way that they did before”.

He said that the schools are not being closed but the situation will be monitored for a week. If a decision is made to close schools, authorities will extend the winter vacations and compensate with shorter summer vacations.

The Tiger Force, the government’s voluntary force to monitor if COVID-19 SOPs are followed, will continue to update the government.

In the last 24 hours, over 2,100 COVID-19 cases were reported across Pakistan. So far, 7,160 people have lost their lives to the virus. Health experts have warned that the country is battling a second wave.