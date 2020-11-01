Sunday, November 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM Khan, Erdogan discuss tackling rising Islamophobia

They spoke via telephone Saturday night

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
PM Khan, Erdogan discuss tackling rising Islamophobia

Prime Minister Imran Khan believes leaders of the Muslim world must take the lead in breaking the cycle of hate and extremism against Muslims. 

He and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed rising Islamophobia during a telephone call on Saturday night.

The premier said Muslim leaders should explain to their Western counterparts about the special reverence and love all Muslims feel towards the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said as European states have laws criminalizing the denial of Holocaust and their sentiments for Holocaust are respected, they must also respect the sentiments of Muslims and refrain from justifying offensive actions under the garb of freedom of expression. He was referring to the publication of caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in France and the subsequent defence of the move by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders also agreed that their foreign ministers would meet and continue to engage on issues of mutual interest, including efforts to address Islamophobia.

PM Khan conveyed the condolences over the loss of 30 lives due to an earthquake in Izmir. He offered support and aid to the Turkish people and prayed for the swift recovery of those affected. The two leaders also discussed the recent terrorist attack on a madrassa in Peshawar in which multiple students were killed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Recep Tayyip Erdogan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.