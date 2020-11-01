PM Khan, Erdogan discuss tackling rising Islamophobia

Prime Minister Imran Khan believes leaders of the Muslim world must take the lead in breaking the cycle of hate and extremism against Muslims.

He and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed rising Islamophobia during a telephone call on Saturday night.

The premier said Muslim leaders should explain to their Western counterparts about the special reverence and love all Muslims feel towards the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said as European states have laws criminalizing the denial of Holocaust and their sentiments for Holocaust are respected, they must also respect the sentiments of Muslims and refrain from justifying offensive actions under the garb of freedom of expression. He was referring to the publication of caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in France and the subsequent defence of the move by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders also agreed that their foreign ministers would meet and continue to engage on issues of mutual interest, including efforts to address Islamophobia.

PM Khan conveyed the condolences over the loss of 30 lives due to an earthquake in Izmir. He offered support and aid to the Turkish people and prayed for the swift recovery of those affected. The two leaders also discussed the recent terrorist attack on a madrassa in Peshawar in which multiple students were killed.