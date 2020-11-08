Sunday, November 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1442
News

PM Khan congratulates Joe Biden on winning US Elections 2020

Says looking forward to work for peace in Afghanistan

Posted: Nov 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PM Khan congratulates Joe Biden on winning US Elections 2020

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated newly elected US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on winning the US Elections 2020.

In a tweet soon after the results were announced Saturday night, the premier said that he was looking forward to working with the new American president “for peace in Afghanistan and in the region”.

“Look forward to President Elect Biden’s Global Summit on democracy and working with him to end illegal tax havens and stealth of nation’s wealth by corrupt leaders.”

Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media reported Saturday, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades.

CNN, NBC News, AP and CBS News called the race in Biden’s favor just before 11:30 am (1630 GMT) as an insurmountable lead in Pennsylvania took the 77-year-old over the top in the state-by-state count that decides the presidency.

