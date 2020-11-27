Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PM Khan approves Khalid Khurshid’s name for next Gilgit-Baltistan CM

He was elected as a GB Assembly member from Astore

Posted: Nov 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PM Khan approves Khalid Khurshid’s name for next Gilgit-Baltistan CM

Photo: Khalid Khurshid

PTI’s Khalid Khurshid Khan will be the next chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, the party’s chief organizer said Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the name of Advocate Khalid Khurshid Khan for Gilgit-Baltistan’s next chief minister, PTI’s Chief Organizer Saifullah Saifullah Niazi announced on Twitter.

Khurshid was elected the member of Gilgit-Baltistan assembly from GBLA-13 constituency in Gilgit-Baltistan in the November 15 elections.

The PTI had won 10 seats and five independent candidates joined it after the elections. It also has the support of the MWM, which has one general seat. Its 16-member strength is set to earn the party six reserved seats.

These reserved seats include four for women and two for technocrats. This way, the ruling coalition has 22 seats in 33-member assembly.

