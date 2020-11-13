PM Khan announces 360 scholarships for students in Balochistan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In an address at the University of Turbat on Friday, he encouraged students to pursue their dreams irrespective of the challenges they may face.

"You can become any one you want to. Never be scared of failure," the premier said. "All failures are challenges in disguise and these challenges will always teach you something."

The prime minister remarked that the government has planned to increase the budget for education in Balochistan.

"You are the assets of this province," he told the students. "The province will grow only when you grow. With your education, you will take Balochistan to great heights," he added.