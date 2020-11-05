PM Khan accepts special assistant’s resignation

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on coordination of marketing and development of mineral resources resigned on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division, PM Khan has accepted Shahzad Syed Qasim’s resignation.

Sources said Qasim resigned due to personal reasons. He was first made the special assistant to PM Khan for power sector in October 2018 but his portfolio was later changed.

Before assuming charge as PM’s special assistant, Qasim served at senior executive positions for AES Corp, a fortune 500 company, and vice-chairman of NGP, an IPP of renewable energy.