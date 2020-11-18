Today’s outlook: PML-N Mansehra rally, Balochistan to discuss new subdivision

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Wednesday):

The PML-N has announced that it will hold a rally in Mansehra despite the government’s ban on all kinds of public rallies to stem the coronavirus’ second wave. Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are likely to oversee the rally.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered a cabinet committee to persuade PML-N leaders to postpone their gathering till the virus’ spread is brought under control.

The Balochistan cabinet will meet to discuss forming a new subdivision and a data processing plant in the province. The cabinet will debate on a 17-point agenda.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a langar khana (soup kitchen) in Faisalabad. He will also address a gathering of labourers and businessmen. Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar will accompany the PM on his one-day visit to the city.

The Ministry of Planning and Development has warned that natural gas reserves in Pakistan will be reduced by 75% in the next 10 years.

The website of the Sindh Investment Board has been hacked by anonymous hackers, according to message on its website.

ICYMI: Babar Azam’s outstanding innings have led Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League title with a five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in the finals. Click here to read the full story.