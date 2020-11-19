Imran Khan arrives in Kabul to discuss Afghan peace process

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul for a day-long visit.

He was received by Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Afghan President’s Special Representative for Pakistan Mohammad Umer Daudzai and other senior officials.

“The prime minister’s programme includes tete-e-tete with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, delegation-level talks, and joint press stake-out,” according to a statement issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. “The focus would be on further deepening the fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, ISI DG Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq are accompanying the premier too.

PM Khan’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to the foreign office. President Ashraf Ghani had last visited Pakistan in June 2019. Earlier, the two leaders had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah in May 2019. The prime minister also had a telephonic conversation with President Ashraf Ghani in September 2020.

“The people of Pakistan and Afghanistan are linked through immutable bonds of history, faith, culture, kinship, values and traditions,” said the foreign office. “The PM’s visit will help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between the two brotherly countries.”