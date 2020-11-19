Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Imran Khan arrives in Kabul to discuss Afghan peace process

PM is visiting Afghanistan for a day

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Imran Khan arrives in Kabul to discuss Afghan peace process

Photo: PTI/Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul for a day-long visit.

He was received by Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Afghan President’s Special Representative for Pakistan Mohammad Umer Daudzai and other senior officials.

“The prime minister’s programme includes tete-e-tete with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, delegation-level talks, and joint press stake-out,” according to a statement issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. “The focus would be on further deepening the fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, ISI DG Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq are accompanying the premier too.

PM Khan’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to the foreign office. President Ashraf Ghani had last visited Pakistan in June 2019. Earlier, the two leaders had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah in May 2019. The prime minister also had a telephonic conversation with President Ashraf Ghani in September 2020.

“The people of Pakistan and Afghanistan are linked through immutable bonds of history, faith, culture, kinship, values and traditions,” said the foreign office. “The PM’s visit will help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between the two brotherly countries.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.