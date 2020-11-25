Wednesday, November 25, 2020  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Health

PIMS’ OPD shuts down as 181 staff test coronavirus positive

Emergency cases are still being treated

Posted: Nov 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PIMS’ OPD shuts down as 181 staff test coronavirus positive

Photo: Online

The outpatient department at Islamabad’s PIMS has been shut down due to rising coronavirus cases among hospital staff.

The hospital’s spokesperson said they have suspended routine operations and are only handling emergency cases right now. So far, 181 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Three weeks ago, the hospital administration shut down all surgeries at the hospital due to rapidly rising coronavirus cases.

Emergency cases and cancer treatment is so far exempt from this move.

As coronavirus cases rise in the country, the government has begun tightening restrictions. All schools, colleges and universities have been shut down till December 25 after which they will be on winter break till January. Indoor weddings have been banned and outdoor events can only accommodate 200 people.

Sindh has also banned indoor dining at restaurants.

Pakistan has reported 382,892 cases of the virus as of Wednesday morning, with 3,009 being reported in the last 24 hours. So far, 7,803 people have died of the virus.

