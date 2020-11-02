Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

PIA fires 11 employees, takes action against 38 others

Their offences included possessing fake credentials, extended absences

Posted: Nov 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PIA fires 11 employees, takes action against 38 others

Photo: File

PIA has fired 11 employees for possessing fake credentials and extended absences.

PIA spokesperson Obaidullah Jan said the airline has initiated action against 38 employees in the interest of accountability. So far, 11 have been fired.

Ten employees were issued notices and removed from their positions for corruption while two were removed for smuggling and leaking confidential information. These employees were not fired.

The spokesperson said three employees were demoted for not following government regulations, while five had their salaries cut for not following coronavirus precautionary SOPs.

An investigation found 10 employees innocent of any wrongdoing and gave cash awards to 16 for good performance.

Action is under way against other officials as well.

