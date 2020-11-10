Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

PIA announces Umrah policy for 2020

Airline has began group bookings

Posted: Nov 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020
PIA announces Umrah policy for 2020

Photo: Government of Pakistan

The Pakistan International Airline has announced its new Umrah policy for pilgrims traveling to Madina and Jeddah.

According to the new policy, the return ticket of economy class from Karachi will cost Rs91,000. The amount is inclusive of tax. The price of a return ticket of economy class from other cities will cost Rs96,000.

Passengers traveling from Pakistan to Jeddah or Madina will be allowed to carry a maximum of 36kg.

For passengers of executive economy class, two bags and maximum 40kg baggage allowance will be given. They will be permitted to carry five litres of Zamzam, excluding the baggage limit.

A baggage allowance of 10kg will be given to babies.

The national carrier has started group bookings for which 10 passengers is mandatory. The travelers can change their bookings until seven days before the flight.

The spokesperson said that the tickets can be bought from the PIA network.

