Petition filed to label French President Emmanuel Macron a terrorist

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court seeking to declare French President Emmanuel Macron a terrorist.

During a hearing of the case on Monday, the petitioner said stores across Pakistan should remove French products from their stores as well. The petition comes after the president endorsed caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), sparking anger in Muslims across the globe.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that they are also Muslims and they are also offended by the French president’s words, but the petitioner must tell them the law under which this can be done.

We can only direct the PTA to block the caricatures on social media, he said. The court asked the petitioner to make the PTA a respondent in the case and then the matter can be examined.

He has been directed to file an amended petition.