Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to call students to school once a week

Schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have decided to call in students once a week to learn about the assignments to be done at home.

The decision was announced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Shahram Tarakai on Wednesday.

“Public sector schools, private schools, academies, madaris and other educational institutions that do not have the facility of providing online classes are authorised to call in students as per need on a grade basis,” he said on Twitter.

Pursuant to the decisions taken in the Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference in its meeting held on 23 November, 2020, the @KPESED notifies the following instructions for strict compliance within all the educational institutions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Students will be given homework and assignments on that day. “The school management shall ensure that no student is called to the school for more than a day in a week.”

This will remain in place until the winter vacations start from December 25.

According to Tarakai, the assignments given to students will be graded and contribute to the final result for the educational year.

Teacher training and recruitment programmes will, on the other hand, continue with adherence to coronavirus SOPs.

Schools closed nationwide

On Monday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that all educational institutes in Pakistan will close from today [Thursday]. The decision was taken during the National Command and Operation Centre meeting.

Mahmood said that classes will be held online and the term will continue till December 24. Winter vacations will commence from December 25 and last till January 10.

Exams that were to be held in December have been postponed and will be held when classes resume in January. Entry exams such as MDCAT will be held on schedule.

In the first week of January, the committee will meet again to assess the situation as the country continues to battle the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

The minister said that the new educational year will begin in August 2021.