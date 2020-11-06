Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in seven hours

PM Khan terms Main Line-1 biggest railway project

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in seven hours

Photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the new Main Line-1 railway project will transport people from Karachi to Lahore in just seven hours

Speaking at the inauguration of the Hassan Abdal Railway Station in Attock, PM Khan said the biggest investment worth $6 billion in the railways is coming to Pakistan through the Main Line-1 project.

“It will take only seven hours to transport people from Karachi to Lahore,” he said, referring to the Karachi-Peshawar Railway Line.

He said the role of the railways is “crucial” in “Naya Pakistan” because it is a cheap and comfortable way to travel.

Khan emphasised the need for investment in the tourism industry and said Pakistan can be a centre for tourism.

Condé Nast named Pakistan as the best holiday destination,” he said. “If we work on tourism, there will be no need to seek loans from the International Monetary Fund.”

The government has spent Rs300 million to reconstruct and renovate the Hassan Abdal Railway Station after 127 years. It has been upgraded to two floors with a canteen and has clean water supply.

Other proposed railway projects in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor include:

  • A 1,328km line from Jacobabad and Quetta to Gwadar at a cost of $4.5 billion. It will connect Gwadar to China
  • A 130km line from Karachi to Hyderabad
  • A 560km line from Quetta to Kotla Jam on the Main Line-2
  • A 65km line from Peshawar to Torkham in Afghanistan
  • A 128km line from Quetta to Chaman
  • A 285km line from Nowshera and Dargai to Swat
  • Development of Karachi Circular Railway

Imran Khan
 
