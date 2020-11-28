Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PDM workers remove barricades, forcefully enter Multan rally venue

Opposition alliance to hold rally in Multan tomorrow

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Two days before the rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in Multan, workers of the opposition alliance removed barriers placed by the police and forcefully entered the rally venue, Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh on Saturday.

They broke the locks of three of the six stadium gates. They removed roadblocks placed around the venue by the police to keep the opposition alliance from holding its public meeting scheduled for November 30.

The administration of Multan has barred PDM from holding the rally due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases across the country.

What is the Pakistan Democratic Movement?

The PDM, which comprises 11 opposition parties, has been staging anti-government rallies across Pakistan.

The first one was held in Gujranwala on October 16, the second in Karachi on October 18 and the third in Quetta on October 25. The movement’s fifth rally will be held in Peshawar on November 22, sixth in Multan on November 30 and the last rally will be held in Lahore on December 13.

The opposition members said there should be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition. At the rallies, the opposition leaders also challenged the country’s powerful establishment, accusing them of bringing the PTI government to power through systematic rigging.

