PDM responsible if Pakistan goes into complete lockdown: PM Khan

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will be responsible if Pakistan decides to impose a complete lockdown, Prime Minister Imran Khan bas claimed.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he said that the PDM, by continuing its rallies, was deliberately endangering the lives and livelihoods of the people of Pakistan.

“The opposition is callously destroying people’s lives and livelihoods in their desperation to get an NRO,” the premier said. “Let me make it clear: they can hold a million jalsas but will not get any NRO.”

I do not want to take measures like a lockdown that will start hurting our economy which at the moment is showing signs of a robust recovery. Unfortunately, the Opposition’s only goal is NRO at whatever cost to the lives of people & the country’s economy. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 22, 2020

The premier expressed his concern over the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country as it battles the second wave of the deadly virus.

“Increase in COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the last 15 days: Peshawar 200%, Multan 200%, Karachi 148%, Lahore 114%, Islamabad 65%. Multan and Islamabad’s COVID-19 ventilators capacity utilisation is 70%,” he tweeted.

The PDM is holding its fourth rally in Peshawar today [Sunday] despite not getting permission from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration. According to reports, over 10,000 seats have been set up at the rally site.

PDM’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa coordinator Abdul Jalil Khan told SAMAA Digital that leaders from all opposition parties such as JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will speak at the rally.

Pakistan is presently experiencing the second wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, 59 people across the country died from the deadly virus. Over 2,600 new cases were reported taking the total number of cases in Pakistan to 374,173.