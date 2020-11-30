Pakistan Democratic Movement gears up for Multan rally today

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement is gearing up for its rally in Multan today (Monday).

The chief of the opposition alliance, Maulana Fazalur Rehman, has vowed that the rally will take place no matter what the government says or does.

A number of PDM supporters from across the city gathered at the Ghanta Ghar Chowk early Monday morning. All shops and markets have been closed down and the route to Gillani House has been sealed.

Workers with sticks in their hands are removing tankers and containers parked on routes leading to the rally site, Qasim Bagh. The government is at odds with PDM over the rally.

Photo: SAMAA TV

A sound system truck, too, has been placed outside former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani's house.

Government, PDM at odds

The district administration of Multan has taken multiple measures to thwart the opposition alliance from holding the rally. For this reason, mobile service in the city has been suspended and security officials have been stationed on rally routes.

Vehicles mounted with water cannons and tear gas have also been called in in case of an emergency.

On Sunday [November 29], PDM workers broke into the stadium after which the police arrested them.

The group that charged into the stadium was led by Gilani's sons, the police claimed. A case has been registered at the Lohari Gate police station against 70 named and over 300 unidentified workers for breaking into the stadium.

Former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Qasim Gillani has been detained for 30 days for mischief, violating the peace, and violating coronavirus SOPs. The order for his detention has been issued under Section 3 of the MPO Ordinance by Multan Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

Several other PDM workers have been arrested as well. Ali Haider Gillani, the former premier's other son, was arrested and later released.

On the other hand, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that if the government stops the rally, workers will take to the streets. "If they stop us, they will face the consequences."

In a first, PPP's Aseefa Bhutto will be addressing the rally today. According to reports, she has reached Multan. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto will deliver his speech via video link. He has been quarantining after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the opposition parties to call off their rallies as the coronavirus situation in the country worsens. But the PDM has rejected this and vowed to rally in the city.

What is the Pakistan Democratic Movement?

The PDM, which comprises 11 opposition parties, has been staging anti-government rallies across Pakistan.

The first rally was held in Gujranwala on October 16, the second in Karachi on October 18, and the third in Quetta on October 25. The movement’s fifth rally was held in Peshawar on November 22 and its sixth is scheduled in Multan on November 30. The last rally will be held in Lahore on December 13.

The opposition members said there should be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition. At the rallies, the opposition leaders also challenged the country’s powerful establishment, accusing them of bringing the PTI government to power through systematic rigging.