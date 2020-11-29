Sunday, November 29, 2020  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

PDM Multan rally preparations halted, 30-day detention for Gillani’s son

Police seal routes to the ground, send stage equipment back

Posted: Nov 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally in Multan has been put in peril as the police have kicked workers out of Qasim Bagh and arrested a number of people.

The rally is supposed to be held on Monday.

Former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Qasim Gillani has been detained for 30 days for mischief, violating the peace and violating coronavirus SOPs. The order for his detention has been issued under Section 3 of the MPO Ordinance by Multan Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

He wrote in the order that Ali Qasim Gillani is a "miscreant". “He along with other activities of above political parties are instigating people for joining illegal protest/gathering to be held on 30.11.2020 at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh, Multan. The pandemic of corona is again spreading speedily in the country and security threats have also been received but said Ali Qasim Gillani is putting the lives of the common people at security as well as life risk through gathering them for protest [sic].”

Several other PDM workers have also been arrested. Ali Haider Gillani, the former premier's other son, was arrested and later released.

PDM workers began rioting  on the routes leading to the rally site Saturday night and tried to remove the barricades using a crane. Their attempts were thwarted by the police.

On Sunday morning, roads leading the Qasim Bagh were sealed with containers once again and a heavy police presence has been noted in the area.

The stage equipment has been sent back and earlier, the police took action against the caterer who agreed to cater the event.

The group that charged into the stadium was led by Gilani's sons, the police claimed. The police tried to stop the workers after which a clash broke out.

According to the PPP Media Cell, the workers took control of the administration of the stadium and set up a welcome camp outside.

Later that night, Ali Haider was released. Talking to the media he said the police had misbehaved with the workers. "This government is not based on democracy. This is an attack on our spirits but nothing will bring us down," Haider added.

A case has been registered at the Lohari Gate police station against 70 named and over 300 unidentified workers for breaking into the stadium.

