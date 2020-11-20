PDM barred from holding rally in Peshawar

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has not been given permission to hold its rally in Peshawar on November 22.

The district administration said the permission has been denied because of a rise in cases of the coronavirus.

According to the administration, there has been a 13% increase in the number of cases.

The deputy commissioner has written to the members of the PDM explaining the reasons why permission was denied.

What is the Pakistan Democratic Movement?

The PDM, which comprises 11 opposition parties, has been staging anti-government rallies across Pakistan.

The first one was held in Gujranwala on October 16, the second in Karachi on October 18 and the third in Quetta on October 25. The movement’s fifth rally is expected to be in Multan on November 30 and the last rally will be held in Lahore on December 13.

The opposition members said there should be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition.