Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Parliament attack case: Court acquits Imran Khan over ‘insufficient’ evidence

ATC issues nine-page judgement

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Parliament attack case: Court acquits Imran Khan over ‘insufficient’ evidence

Photo: AFP

An anti-terrorism court acquitted PM Imran Khan in the Parliament attack case after finding evidence against him ‘insufficient and inconclusive’ .

“The intrinsic value of the prosecution evidence collected [against Imran Khan] is not persuasive enough to warrant any conviction,” said the nine-page verdict which was released on Tuesday. The judgement was announced by Judge Jawwad Abbas Hassan on October 29.

The attack occurred during the 126-day PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek protest against the PML-N government in 2014. Workers and leaders of the parties marched towards Parliament and Prime Minister House in Islamabad and attacked the PTV office. During a clash between protesters and the police, 50 workers attacked and seriously injured SSP Asmatullah Junejo.

Imran Khan was not charged in the FIR or by any of the witnesses, said the verdict. “The only allegation against Imran Khan was that he, being a leader of a political party, had prompted, incited, instigated his workers to launch an attack on Prime Minister House and destroy private and public property.”

The contents of Imran Khan’s speech and its transcripts were, however, not submitted in court. “None of the prosecution witnesses had given an exact description of explicit words that were used by the applicant to prompt the crown,” the judgement noted. “In the absence of exact explicit words, the allegation is insufficient and inconclusive.”

Abdullah Babar Awan, who was representing Imran Khan in the case, argued that “no incriminating evidence” was filed against his client, adding that he was “maliciously implicated and dragged in this false case.”

Mubashir Ali, who was arrested in the case and later released on bail, has also been acquitted. It was argued that he was “arrested from a distant place with a baton in his hand.” None of the prosecution witnesses had seen the accused/applicant inflicting baton injuries and he was not even nominated in the FIR.

The judgement said that the incident occurred on August 30, 2014 at 10:15pm and the FIR was registered on August 31, 2014 at 2:20pm. “Not a single plausible explanation has come on record as to why the FIR of the incident has not been lodged with promptitude and agility, considering the fact the Secretariat police station is situated at a distance of less than two kilometres. The delay of almost 16 hours and five minutes requires a plausible explanation that has failed to form part of the record,” the court said.

At least 21,000 moved towards Parliament House but the FIR was lodged against only 131 people with “generality of role” and “no plausible explanation”, according to the judgement.

The prosecution witnesses even admitted that most of the injuries were caused due to stampede and pelting of stones by the crowd.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.