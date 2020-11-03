Parliament attack case: Court acquits Imran Khan over ‘insufficient’ evidence

An anti-terrorism court acquitted PM Imran Khan in the Parliament attack case after finding evidence against him ‘insufficient and inconclusive’ .

“The intrinsic value of the prosecution evidence collected [against Imran Khan] is not persuasive enough to warrant any conviction,” said the nine-page verdict which was released on Tuesday. The judgement was announced by Judge Jawwad Abbas Hassan on October 29.

The attack occurred during the 126-day PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek protest against the PML-N government in 2014. Workers and leaders of the parties marched towards Parliament and Prime Minister House in Islamabad and attacked the PTV office. During a clash between protesters and the police, 50 workers attacked and seriously injured SSP Asmatullah Junejo.

Imran Khan was not charged in the FIR or by any of the witnesses, said the verdict. “The only allegation against Imran Khan was that he, being a leader of a political party, had prompted, incited, instigated his workers to launch an attack on Prime Minister House and destroy private and public property.”

The contents of Imran Khan’s speech and its transcripts were, however, not submitted in court. “None of the prosecution witnesses had given an exact description of explicit words that were used by the applicant to prompt the crown,” the judgement noted. “In the absence of exact explicit words, the allegation is insufficient and inconclusive.”

Abdullah Babar Awan, who was representing Imran Khan in the case, argued that “no incriminating evidence” was filed against his client, adding that he was “maliciously implicated and dragged in this false case.”

Mubashir Ali, who was arrested in the case and later released on bail, has also been acquitted. It was argued that he was “arrested from a distant place with a baton in his hand.” None of the prosecution witnesses had seen the accused/applicant inflicting baton injuries and he was not even nominated in the FIR.

The judgement said that the incident occurred on August 30, 2014 at 10:15pm and the FIR was registered on August 31, 2014 at 2:20pm. “Not a single plausible explanation has come on record as to why the FIR of the incident has not been lodged with promptitude and agility, considering the fact the Secretariat police station is situated at a distance of less than two kilometres. The delay of almost 16 hours and five minutes requires a plausible explanation that has failed to form part of the record,” the court said.

At least 21,000 moved towards Parliament House but the FIR was lodged against only 131 people with “generality of role” and “no plausible explanation”, according to the judgement.

The prosecution witnesses even admitted that most of the injuries were caused due to stampede and pelting of stones by the crowd.