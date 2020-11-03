Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

Left his pants in the car

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

Photo: File

A man, dressed in a burqa but with no trousers, was beaten by shopkeepers for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad market, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the suspect had been roaming around. “He had left his pants on the front seat of a car parked nearby,” a police officer said.

The women in the market complained that he had been harassing them and brushing up against them.

Shopkeepers caught him and started beating him up. He was handed over to the police.

A case has been registered against him at Liaquatabad’s Model Police Station.

Karachi liaquatabad
 
