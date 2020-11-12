Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing grows 4.81% from July to September

Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing, which reflects the country’s economic performance, increased by 4.81% from July to September, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During September, the industrial sector grew by 7.65% compared to September last year. Large-scale industrial output grew more than 10% compared to this August

During the quarter, mineral products increased by 22%, pharmaceutical production increased by 13.41%, production of food and beverages increased by 13%, paper and board increased by 10.35% and chemicals by 9.67%.

Rubber products grew by 8.24%, textiles by 2.08% and fertilisers by 2.03%.

Meanwhile, the production of six industries including automobiles, iron ore and steel declined.