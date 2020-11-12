Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing grows 4.81% from July to September

Industrial sector grew 7.65% in September

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing grows 4.81% from July to September

Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing, which reflects the country’s economic performance, increased by 4.81% from July to September, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During September, the industrial sector grew by 7.65% compared to September last year. Large-scale industrial output grew more than 10% compared to this August

During the quarter, mineral products increased by 22%, pharmaceutical production increased by 13.41%, production of food and beverages increased by 13%, paper and board increased by 10.35% and chemicals by 9.67%.

Rubber products grew by 8.24%, textiles by 2.08% and fertilisers by 2.03%.

Meanwhile, the production of six industries including automobiles, iron ore and steel declined.

FaceBook WhatsApp
industries Manufacturing PBS
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.