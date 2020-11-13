Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves at two-month high at $12.74b

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $558 million to $12.74 billion during the week ended on November 6, according to State Bank.

The reserves were at a two-month high during the week. The last time State Bank held reserves higher than this was on September 11.

The increase in reserves is mainly attributed to the receipt of $500 million as government’s loan proceeds.

The total foreign reserves, reserves held by State Bank plus commercial banks, stood at $19.9 billion.