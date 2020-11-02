Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Pakistani men claim to scale 18,000ft peak in Kashmir

Say government should create awareness about trekking in region

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

These three Pakistani men have claimed to become the first trekkers to scale an 18,000 feet peak, Hari Parbat, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Raees along with two of his friends are residents of the Neelum Valley and run a trekking club. "Hari Parbat was believed to be a peak that no one was able to climb," he said at SAMAA TV's programme Naya Din on Monday.

A few years back, some international trekkers had visited the mountain but had gone missing.

The Hari Parbat peak is part of the Nanga Parbat mountain falling in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir region. Trekkers aspiring to scale the peak begin the excursion from Muzaffarabad's Kel.

"The trek is considered difficult because there is zero information given to trekkers," he said, adding that the government should take initiatives to educate aspirants about the climb.

"This will not just benefit the trekkers here but also the people living in the area as it will increase tourism," Raees pointed out.

