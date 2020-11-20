Pakistan weddings to end by 10pm, 300 guests allowed

Pakistan has imposed a ban on indoor weddings. Outdoor functions and events have been allowed but people have been barred from inviting more than 300 guests.

The National Command and Control Centre has issued new guidelines for wedding halls as the country battles the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

The NCOC decided that the wedding events will be two-hours long and they must end at 10pm.

No wedding ceremonies will be held in marquees and if the function is outside then people cannot use canopy tents. The guests must maintain a distance of six feet at all times while attending the event.

The authority has even advised people to choose wedding venues in consultation with the local health authority.

Masks are compulsory for everyone and the hosts must provide masks and sanitisers to all their guests. Organisers have been instructed to provide a box of food to the guests on their tables.

The hosts of the wedding will be responsible for the implementation of the coronavirus SOPs.

Punjab bans indoor weddings

The Punjab government has placed a ban on all public gatherings and indoor weddings.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, all types of large scale gatherings have been banned.

“Outdoor marriages and events will be allowed with an upper limit of 300 people.” It stated that all wedding hall owners and residents are obliged to follow SOPs given by the government.

Wearing facemasks has been made mandatory. The order was approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Second wave of coronavirus

Earlier this month, the National Command and Operation Centre placed a ban on gathering in wedding halls. People were, however, allowed to hold events in open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 guests.

According to experts, the second wave of the virus has hit the country. In the last 24 hours, over 30 people lost their lives to the virus taking the total deaths to 7,561. The total number of cases countrywide have increased to 368,665.

The government has been imposing smart lockdowns in areas reporting more cases. The entry and exit points of these areas have been sealed and residents are only allowed to leave the house if necessary.