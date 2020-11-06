Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo: AFP

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has placed a ban on gatherings at wedding halls from November 20 in big cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Multan and Rawalpindi.

People will, however, be allowed to hold weddings and other ceremonies in open spaces. A maximum of 1,000 people will be allowed to attend.

The new rules will also be applied in Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar, Quetta and Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Abbottabad as well.

The decisions taken by the NCOC are aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus’s second wave.

The NCOC has also decided to instruct government and private institutions to cut their workforce in half. Only 50% of their employees will work at offices while the rest will work from home.

The government will also impose smart lockdowns in areas affected by the virus.

The virus has so far claimed 6,923 lives in Pakistan, according to official figures. On October 28, Prime Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had announced that the second wave of the deadly virus has started in the country.

During a media briefing, he said health authorities were receiving 700 to 750 cases of coronavirus per day and the mortality rate had also increased.

