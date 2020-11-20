Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Pakistan to launch its first radio school

Radio school to run programmes for four hours everyday

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Photo: File

The Education Ministry of Pakistan signed an MOU for the launch of the country’s first radio school on Friday.

A joint venture of the government and Radio Pakistan, the radio school will help educate over eight million children across the country.

It will run educational programmes for four hours every day from 10am to 12pm.

Announcing the launch on Friday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that the project was the first step in achieving Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to take education to the doorsteps of students in every corner of the country.

“This an important step as students have suffered a lot throughout this year because of the coronavirus lockdown,” he said, adding that radio school will serve as a distance learning platform.

The minister added that the government will launch an education portal soon as well.

Earlier in April, the government had launched the TeleSchool Channel. The educational channel beams programmes at PTV from 8am to 5pm everyday and delivers content for grades 1 to 12.

