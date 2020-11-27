Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan Steel Mills sacks over 4,500 employees

PPP asks PTI government to withdraw sacking orders

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo: AFP

The Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) has sacked over 4,500 employees as part of a cost reduction exercise.

According to the PSM spokesperson, lecturers, non-teaching staff at schools and colleges, drivers, firemen, fire tender operators, health workers, security guards, gardeners, paramedical staff, cooks and office attendants are being “retrenched”.

The staff at the chief executive’s secretariat and professional degree holders are being retained.

“The individual letters of retrenchment have been dispatched to all retrenched employees through registered post,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

Saeed Ghani, the minister for labour in Sindh, has condemned the federal government’s decision to terminate the services of PSM employees and said his PPP will stand with the employees.

He demanded that the government withdraw its decision to sack the employees and an economic package be announced to make the PSM functional.

