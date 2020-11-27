Pakistan says not considering recognizing Israel

Pakistan is not considering recognising the state of Israel, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

Pakistan is among the countries that do not recognise the state.

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez said in a press briefing that Pakistan’s policy regarding Israel is very clear. “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements in this context have been clear and unequivocal.”

Hafeez said PM Khan has made it clear that Pakistan cannot recognise Israel until a just settlement of the Palestine issue, which is acceptable to the Palestinian people, is found.

“Pakistan supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination,” the spokesman said.

“For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State.”

Why did the PM comment on Israel?

On November 23, Israeli media reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly flew to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Saudi Arabia later denied any such meeting had taken place.



Al Jazeera put it in perspective like this: “Sunday’s meeting, if happened, would mark the first known encounter between senior Israeli and Saudi officials, amid a US push to convince Arab countries to normalise ties with Israel.”



Recently, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established diplomatic and economic relations with Israel. It is said that other Gulf countries such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are considering normalising relations.

Given this development, there was speculation if Pakistan would follow in Arab footsteps. This is why Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the statement earlier and the Foreign Office issued a clarification.

Which countries have recognised Israel?

In 1948, the British control over Palestine ended and the State of Israel was announced.

America was the first country to recognize Israel — eleven minutes after the declaration of independence was made.



The USSR followed three days later.



By 1949, Israel became the 59th member of the United Nations.

At least 164 of the 193 UN member states officially recognize Israel with the UAE and Bahrain the most recent in 2020.



Twenty-nine countries have never recognized Israel:



Afghanistan

Iraq

Oman

Algeria

Kuwait

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Lebanon

Qatar

Bhutan

Libya

Saudi Arabia

Brunei

Malaysia

Somalia

Comoros

Maldives

Sudan

Cuba

Mali

Syria

Djibouti

Morocco

Tunisia

Guinea

Niger

Venezuela

Indonesia

North Korea

Yemen

Iran