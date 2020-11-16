Pakistan provides proof to UNSC permanent members on Indian terrorism

Pakistan has provided proof to envoys of the UN’s Security Council permanent members on Indian involvement in fanning terrorism inside its territory, the Foreign Office said Monday.

The ambassadors were briefed at the FO about India’s plans to destabilise Pakistan.

A dossier containing the proof was provided to them.

India’s action and adventurism poses danger to peace [in the region], the spokesperson said.

Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a joint press conference with ISPR DG, where he said India has made a plan to destabilise Pakistan.

“I have spoken about this on several forums and now it is time that the national and international community know about this,” he said. “I have credible information and irrefutable evidence to prove my claims.”

India, which claims to be the biggest democracy, is moving towards fascism and turning into a rogue state. Pakistan cannot stay silent anymore, he said.

After 9/11, the world saw that Pakistan had become a frontline state and we paid a big price for it. From 2001 to 2020, at least 19,130 terror attacks were reported in Pakistan, in which over 25,000 people were martyred. Over 9,000 law enforcement agencies personnel and civilians were also killed.

“We incurred financial losses worth $126 billion,” he said.

“In the last three to four months, you must have noticed that terrorist attacks are increasing in Pakistan,” Qureshi said. “This indicates India’s grand design.”

India’s intelligence agencies are harbouring banned organisations such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA). They were flushed out of Pakistan but now they are being provided with weapons, IEDs, and ammunition. They have been instructed to target police officials, ulemas, and other notables.

In August 2020, India tried to unify TTP, JuA, and Harkat-ul-Ansar (HuA). The Indian government is trying to form a consortium between TTP, BLA, Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Balochistan Republican Army (BRA), he said.

‘India’s main objectives’

The foreign minister said that India has three main objectives. It wants to create hurdles in the peace process in Pakistan. It doesn’t want Pakistan to become stable and this became clear during the FATF meeting. India was the only country that was making efforts to get Pakistan blacklisted. Qureshi said that India wants to create political instability in Pakistan.

The minister said that all the proof that they have gathered against India has been compiled in a dossier. The dossier reveals these four things:

There is a deepening nexus between the Indian state and Pakistan-centric outfits

India is providing resources to certain banned outfits. It has so far given Rs22 billion to these outfits

India is sabotaging CPEC. Its intelligence agencies have formed a cell to target and disrupt CPEC projects and it works under the Indian prime minister. According to our sources, the cell has been given Rs80 billion so far

India is trying to create instability in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir

‘India responsible for the recent upsurge in violence in Pakistan’

Major General Babar Iftikhar, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Army, then presented the details of the evidence.

“India embraced all banned outfits soon after they were uprooted from Pakistan,” he remarked. He said that he will provide proof of Indian funding to terrorists, weapons and equipment support to terrorists, their training and terrorist incidents and activities that they have sponsored.

“The recent upsurge in the violence in Pakistan is a direct consequence of India’s intensified engagements with all brands of terrorists, sub-nationalists and dissidents.”

He said that Colonel Rajesh, an Indian official working at its embassy in Afghanistan, has met commanders of these terrorist organisations four times to “synergise their efforts and execute terrorist activities in metropolitan cities of Pakistan”.

Statement for the international community

The foreign minister read out a statement in English for the international community.

Here is the text of what he said.

“The evidence presented by Pakistan provides concrete proof of Indian financial and material sponsorship of multiple terrorist organisations including UN-designated terrorist organisations TTP, JuA and BLA.

Pakistan is presenting this dossier to the UN, OIC, P5 countries and others. We expect the international community to play its role for peace and stability in the region by

Compelling India to immediately halt its state-sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan. Bring to justice all those involved in financing and supporting terrorism inside Pakistan according to relevant, international and domestic laws.

Pakistan has shared its concerns with major international partners before. We are now presenting irrefutable evidence to the world to demonstrate the Indian state’s direct sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan that has resulted in the deaths of innocent Pakistanis.

The international community can no longer turn a blind eye to this rogue behaviour by a state that refuses to adhere to international laws and UN conventions. Let me be clear, India is a state sponsor of terrorism that is consistently exhibiting rogue behaviour. If the world does not take the Indian agenda to destabilise and undermine Pakistan and the region seriously, I am afraid then peace and stability in a nuclear South Asia does not seem their priority.

Our valiant law enforcement and security agencies have resiliently fought and won the war against terrorism. We know how to defend ourselves. India’s efforts to ferment terrorism inside Pakistan will not be allowed to undermine Pakistan’s stability in any way. Whether they acknowledge it or not but all major powers know India is a threat to the entire region. Now, they must act to prevent it from continuing its sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. We reserve the right to defend ourselves in every possible way.”