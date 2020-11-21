Saturday, November 21, 2020  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Toyota to unveil in Pakistan Corolla with a 2021 facelift

The company will give a first look next week

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Toyota to unveil in Pakistan Corolla with a 2021 facelift

Photo: AFP

Indus Motor Company (IMC), which assembles and sells Toyota cars in Pakistan, is gearing up to give a fresh look to its flagship Toyota Corolla, the Corolla X Package, which is expected to roll out in January.

According to a source, the company will make a formal display at an event in the next week.

According to the company, the new Corolla X Package will be come in the Altis 1.6 and 1.8 variants. The new model has an all-black interior along with passenger seat belt warning, EC mirror and a cosmetic body kit change.

IMC is expected to shortly commence bookings and unveil the new price simultaneously.

The Corolla is Pakistan’s most selling car in terms of sales volume with close to 750,000 units sold to date. It has also been the No 1 selling car in the Asia-Pacific region and the fourth highest selling car in the world for many years.

FaceBook WhatsApp
toyota
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
e commerce in pakistan 2020, e commerce websites in pakistan, e commerce statistics 2020 pakistan, e commerce business in pakistan, e commerce in pakistan report, e commerce in pakistan 2019, e commerce trends in pakistan, e commerce jobs in pakistan
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
TLP's Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
TLP’s Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
'No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given'
‘No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.