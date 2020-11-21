Toyota to unveil in Pakistan Corolla with a 2021 facelift

Indus Motor Company (IMC), which assembles and sells Toyota cars in Pakistan, is gearing up to give a fresh look to its flagship Toyota Corolla, the Corolla X Package, which is expected to roll out in January.

According to a source, the company will make a formal display at an event in the next week.

According to the company, the new Corolla X Package will be come in the Altis 1.6 and 1.8 variants. The new model has an all-black interior along with passenger seat belt warning, EC mirror and a cosmetic body kit change.

IMC is expected to shortly commence bookings and unveil the new price simultaneously.

The Corolla is Pakistan’s most selling car in terms of sales volume with close to 750,000 units sold to date. It has also been the No 1 selling car in the Asia-Pacific region and the fourth highest selling car in the world for many years.