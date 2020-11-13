Goats, petrol pumps, Dubai houses: Who is Pakistan’s richest politician?

The Election Commission of Pakistan issued on November 10 the asset details of members of the National Assembly. MNAs are required to submit details of their assets and liabilities.

The PML-N’s Ihsan Bajwa is the richest lawmaker with assets worth Rs4 billion. He owns nine houses and a building in the Gulf emirate. The Bahawalnagar politician has assets worth Rs92.5 million.

The next in line is PTI’s Noor Alam Khan. The Peshawar lawmaker owns assets worth Rs3.2 billion.

Here’s a list of the assets owned by other lawmakers.

Imran Khan

The country’s prime minister owns assets worth Rs80 million.

He does not own any cars.

He owns four goats worth Rs200,000.

He has four foreign accounts that have $331,239 and £518.

His Bani Gala residence has been declared a gift.

He inherited a house in Lahore’s Zaman Park, and 600 acres of land.

Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has holdings worth more than Rs240 million.

He owns non-agriculture land worth Rs14 million.

He owns agricultural land worth Rs2.6 million.

He has assets worth Rs130 million in Britain.

He has 14 bank accounts in Lahore.

He has taken loans worth Rs100 million.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

The PPP chairperson is one of the richest MNAs with assets worth Rs1.58 billion.

He has shares in two villas in Dubai.

He owns 19 properties in Pakistan, most of which have been inherited or gifted.

He owns weapons worth Rs3 million.

Asif Ali Zardari

The former president and PPP co-chairperson owns assets worth more than Rs670 million.

He has declared a UAE iqama (residence permit)

He owns six bulletproof vehicles

He owns agricultural land worth Rs676 million.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

The former PM and PML-N leader has assets worth Rs60 million.

He has six bank accounts with Rs700,000 in cash

He has no assets abroad

He has made investments worth Rs1 million

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

The former prime minister and PPP leader owns assets worth Rs20 million.

His wife owns 100 tolas of gold

He has three bank accounts with a total of Rs14 million in cash

Khawaja Saad Rafique

The PML-N leader has declared assets worth Rs120 million.

He has taken loans amounting to Rs29.5 million

He owns two vehicles that cost Rs57 million

He has Rs52 million in his bank accounts

Ayaz Sadiq

The former speaker of the National Assembly owns properties and assets worth Rs60 million.

He owns two plots in Lahore’s Gulberg that are worth Rs30 million and Rs28 million.

He has Rs9.9 million in his bank accounts

His wife owns assets worth Rs0.6 million

Marriyum Aurangzeb

The PML-N spokesperson has declared assets worth Rs30 million.

She owns 16 tolas of gold.

She owns jewellery worth Rs1.2 million.

Shahzain Bugti

The chief of the Jamhoori Watan Party owns many assets too.

He owns 23,000 acres of land.

He has 836 acres of agricultural land in Sanghar

He has a petrol pump worth Rs10 million

He does not own any cars

He has four bank accounts.

Other politicians who don’t own cars are Dr Raheela Magsi, Senator Mushahid Hussain, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Raja Zafarul Haq, Senator Khushbakht Shujaat, Rubina Khalid, Sirajul Haq and Maulana Attaur Rehman.