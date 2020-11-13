Goats, petrol pumps, Dubai houses: Who is Pakistan’s richest politician?

Bilawal is among the country’s richest MNAs
The Election Commission of Pakistan issued on November 10 the asset details of members of the National Assembly. MNAs are required to submit details of their assets and liabilities.
The PML-N’s Ihsan Bajwa is the richest lawmaker with assets worth Rs4 billion. He owns nine houses and a building in the Gulf emirate. The Bahawalnagar politician has assets worth Rs92.5 million.
The next in line is PTI’s Noor Alam Khan. The Peshawar lawmaker owns assets worth Rs3.2 billion.
Here’s a list of the assets owned by other lawmakers.
The country’s prime minister owns assets worth Rs80 million.
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has holdings worth more than Rs240 million.
The PPP chairperson is one of the richest MNAs with assets worth Rs1.58 billion.
The former president and PPP co-chairperson owns assets worth more than Rs670 million.
The former PM and PML-N leader has assets worth Rs60 million.
The former prime minister and PPP leader owns assets worth Rs20 million.
The PML-N leader has declared assets worth Rs120 million.
The former speaker of the National Assembly owns properties and assets worth Rs60 million.
The PML-N spokesperson has declared assets worth Rs30 million.
The chief of the Jamhoori Watan Party owns many assets too.
Other politicians who don’t own cars are Dr Raheela Magsi, Senator Mushahid Hussain, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Raja Zafarul Haq, Senator Khushbakht Shujaat, Rubina Khalid, Sirajul Haq and Maulana Attaur Rehman.