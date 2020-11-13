Pakistan inducts Romania-built warship into its navy fleet

Pakistan Navy inducted a Romanian-built warship into its fleet, the navy’s public relations department said Friday.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the navy said the commissioning ceremony of PNS Tabuk was held in Romania.

The vessel is equipped with modern weapons and technology, and is capable of several naval operations.

It also has the capability to launch helicopters and drones. Another ship of this type, PNS Yarmood, has already been inducted into Pakistan Navy earlier this year.