Health

Pakistan has one diabetes specialist for every 200,000 patients: experts

19.4 million people in Pakistan have diabetes

Nov 20, 2020
Editing & Writing | Usman Shahid
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan has one diabetes specialist for every 200,000 patients: experts

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has only one specialist for every 200,000 diabetes patients, according to the Pakistan Endocrine Society.

This was revealed at a seminar held at Aga Khan University to announce the launch of a six-month certificate course in diabetes. It seeks to expand access to the knowledge and skills needed to treat and manage people with diabetes.

Diabetes specialists, known as endocrinologists, are essential to prevent complications such as limb amputations. Around 60% of non-traumatic leg amputations in Pakistan are in people with diabetes.

The diabetes course is set to begin from January 2021.

It is part of a collaboration between the AKU and the British Medical Journal and Royal College of Physicians, London. It will help doctors across Pakistan improve their theoretical and practical knowledge of diabetes.

It is open to all registered healthcare professionals who hold an MBBS degree.

“To reduce the burden of complications of diabetes, physicians have to be well-equipped with the knowledge to confidently diagnose the disease,” said AKU Professor Najmul Islam, who is also the director of the diabetes course.

The course will offer the most updated and evidence-based knowledge to manage diabetes patients, he added.

The experts emphasised the need for short courses and said they can equip clinicians to manage the high burden of diabetes in the country.

MOST READ
TLP’s Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
 
 
 
 
 
