Pakistan grapples with coronavirus’ second wave, reports 1,650 new cases

The country reported nine deaths from the virus Monday

Nov 9, 2020
A health official (L) wearing protective gear takes a blood sample from a man at a drive-through screening and testing facility for the COVID-19 coronavirus, alongside a street in Islamabad. Photo: AFP

At least nine people died of the coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, as the country continues to grapple with a second wave of infections.

This brought the nationwide death toll to 6,977, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

Health authorities detected 1,650 new cases of the virus Monday, which brought the total tally to 344,839.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 18,981, according to official statistics. The rate of positive cases has risen to 4.5% in major cities.

Authorities have imposed micro smart lockdowns in 1,436 areas to contain the spread of the virus.

In addition, they have imposed fines for not wearing masks and violating other government-issued SOPs.

