Pakistan Embassy asks Pakistanis to respect UAE social media laws

Ask people to avoid 'out of context social media activity'

Posted: Nov 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Embassy of Pakistan in the UAE has asked members of Pakistani community to abide by the social media laws of their host country.

“The Embassy of Pakistan Abu Dhabi advises Pakistani community members living in UAE to abide by the local laws of the host country and respective States in using social media,” said a statement issued by the embassy.

The embassy, however, didn’t clarify if it received any complaints against members of the Pakistani community from the authorities in the UAE. Pakistanis in the UAE have been complaining for the past couple of days that the visas of their family members are being rejected by UAE officials.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz has confirmed that visa services have been suspended for new Pakistani applicants.

But he added, “This will not affect those who already hold visit visas.”

“Out of context social media activity should be avoided and any issue/problem faced by community members may be reported to this Embassy,” read the statement.

