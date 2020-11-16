Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Monday):

The National Command and Operation Centre will meet to decide whether educational institutions should be closed due to rising coronavirus cases across the country.

On Sunday, 32 people died while over 2,440 COVID-19 cases were reported in Pakistan.

The government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.71. A litre of petrol will now cost Rs100.69.

An all-round performance from David Wiese has helped Lahore Qalandars reach the final of the Pakistan Super League 2020 as they thrashed Multan Sultans in the second qualifier by 25 runs at Karachi’s National Stadium.

A policeman has been killed by robbers in Chunian. Constable Sagheer Ahmed was shot when he tried to stop a robbery.

Boxer Amir Khan and his family have met a car accident in the UK. They are unhurt.

ICYMI: Residents of Gilgit-Baltistan voted on Sunday in the region’s third election since it was given the power to rule itself in 2009 through its assembly. Click here to read the full story.