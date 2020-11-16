Monday, November 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced

Notes from the newsroom

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced

Photo: Online

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Monday):

  • The National Command and Operation Centre will meet to decide whether educational institutions should be closed due to rising coronavirus cases across the country.
  • On Sunday, 32 people died while over 2,440 COVID-19 cases were reported in Pakistan.
  • The government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.71. A litre of petrol will now cost Rs100.69.
  • An all-round performance from David Wiese has helped Lahore Qalandars reach the final of the Pakistan Super League 2020 as they thrashed Multan Sultans in the second qualifier by 25 runs at Karachi’s National Stadium.
  • A policeman has been killed by robbers in Chunian. Constable Sagheer Ahmed was shot when he tried to stop a robbery.
  • Boxer Amir Khan and his family have met a car accident in the UK. They are unhurt.
  • ICYMI: Residents of Gilgit-Baltistan voted on Sunday in the region’s third election since it was given the power to rule itself in 2009 through its assembly. Click here to read the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus gilgit-baltistan petrol prices
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gilgit-Baltistan, Gilgit-Baltistan elections,Pakistan Super League 2020, psl 2020, Govt decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: Results start pouring in
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: Results start pouring in
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.