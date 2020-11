Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Friday):

On Thursday, Pakistan reported 37 deaths and 2,304 new coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Turbat on a day’s visit. He will announce a package for the province and a university in Gwadar.

The Pakistan Bar Council will observe Youm-e-Soug (day of mourning) on the death of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth. He died of the coronavirus Thursday night. His funeral prayers will be offered at Old Army Stadium in Peshawar.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit-Baltistan has barred PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and politicians holding any public offices from running election campaign in the region. They are only allowed to stay there.

Three policemen and two passers-by have been injured in a grenade attack in Quetta.

ICYMI: The State Bank will be blocking credit card payments for people who want to subscribe to Indian content in Pakistan, including the ZEE5 video-on-demand service. Click here to read the full story.